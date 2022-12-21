Police have revealed murder victim Natalie McNally was 15 weeks pregnant when she was killed in her home.

A murder investigation has been launched by detectives investigating the 'violent death' of the woman in Lurgan.

Natalie McNally was pronounced dead at her home in the Silverwood Green area of the Co Armagh town on Monday night.

Following a post-mortem, police believe the 32 year old was killed on Sunday night.

On Monday a man was arrested on suspicion of murder. He was later released on police bail.

Police said she was stabbed multiple times and there were signs of defensive injuries.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “Officers were called to the property, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Sadly, Natalie was pronounced dead at the scene. “It’s distressing to add that Natalie was in fact 15 weeks pregnant. This fatal attack, which happened in her own home, has therefore resulted in a double tragedy – the death of a mother-to-be, along with her unborn baby. “Natalie was much loved by her devoted parents and family – and my thoughts are with them at this time. Her death has left family and friends devastated, and the local community in shock. “What should have been a happy time, in the run up to Christmas, has changed to unimaginable heartache and grief. “I am asking anyone with information to come forward. “In particular, I am appealing to motorists who were travelling on the Kiln Road in Lurgan on the night of Sunday 18 December to get in touch. We’re especially keen to hear from anyone travelling in that area between 8.45pm and 9.45pm, and who may have captured dash cam footage. Please contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 2127 of 19/12/2022.” Detective Inspector Caldwell continued: “Local people will see an increase in police presence in the area in the coming hours and days. I’m grateful to members of the public for their ongoing support. "Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."

