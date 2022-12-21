A prisoner who went on the run from temporary release has been returned to custody after being arrested on Tuesday night.

Glen Allen, 34, was convicted of murder in 2010 after being found guilty of the killing of William Meek in 2008.

Police had been searching for Mr Allen saying he breached the conditions of a temporary release from prison last week.

The PSNI had appealed to the public for aid in apprehending Allen, and they thanked those who responded to the appeal.

Allen was sentenced to 14 years in prison after he stabbed William Meek to death in an incident in 2008. He was convicted in 2010.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.