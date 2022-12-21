Derry star Brendan Rogers feels the Oakleafers will learn from the experience of reaching the semi-final of the All-Ireland football championship.

Rory Gallagher's side won the Ulster Championship for the first time since 1998 after they defeated Donegal after extra time in the sunshine in Clones back in May.

Rogers was a key component of the side that reached the last four and hopes they can go a step further in 2023.

"An Ulster title in Derry is something that we waited for a long time, for a long time we couldn't get the first round of fixtures, but we managed to break that glass ceiling." said Rogers.

"We didn't get the ending we wanted but what we learnt as a team, the understanding about big games and how to win them is absolutely invaluable."

"We're looking forward to 2023, we see areas already that we can improve on, we get the chance to go again." added Rogers.

The success of Derry has been helped by the management of Rory Gallagher, and when Rogers was asked what he wanted for Christmas he replied "Another Rory Gallagher".

"When he first arrived he made no bones about it he wanted to win Ulster titles, be in All-Ireland finals and win All-Ireland titles."

"His message is all about winning, he decision making as a coach is probably his greatest asset, we're very privileged to have him at the minute and hopefully he stays around for a long time for us." added Rogers.

Derry are back in action in the McKenna Cup next month when they face Fermanagh and Tyrone.

