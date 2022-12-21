Two specialist cancer centres are to open in Northern Ireland in a bid to reduce how long people wait for a diagnosis.

The Rapid Diagnosis Centres will be launched at Whiteabbey Hospital and the South Tyrone Hospital in Dungannon.

The centres will eventually receive GP referrals from across all of Northern Ireland for patients with "non-specific but concerning symptoms" that may indicate cancer but "do not meet the criteria of other red flag cancer pathways".

The Department of Health said the clinics will "improve patient outcomes" as well as "providing a new pathway for cancer treatment".

Patients sent to the centres will receive examination and investigations and receive rapid reporting of results before being referred to the appropriate specialty for those who require it.

GPs in the Armagh and Dungannon and east Antrim areas are now able to refer patients to the centres as part of a pilot programme.

GPs across NI will be able to refer patients to the centres within the coming year.

Kevin McMahon, director of surgical and clinical services in the Northern Health and Social Care Trust said: "This is a really welcome development supporting Trust teams to work with GPs to provide an early diagnosis for patients with vague but concerning symptoms that do not fit into any of the existing referral pathways.

"Whilst this is initially for the east Antrim population we look forward to expanding this service to a much wider population in the near future."

