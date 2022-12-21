Play Brightcove video

Specialist cancer centres to open

Two specialist cancer centres are to open in Northern Ireland in a bid to reduce how long people wait for a diagnosis.

GPs in East Antrim, Armagh and Dungannon are now able to refer patients to both Whiteabbey and South Tyrone Hospitals. They are the first Rapid Diagnosis Centres to be set up.

The sites will expand to accept referrals from more GPs next year.

Further nurses strikes threatened

The RCN has said nurses will annonce further stirkes by the end of the week unless the Goverment agrees a deal on pay.

Pat Cullan warned the "clock is running" for the Prime Minister to enter negotiations following the latest srike action at hopsitals here yesterday.

Suspected Cannabis worth £1 million seized

Police have seized suspected cannabis worth 1 million pounds hidden within beds in a vehicle.

A 33-year-old man will appear it court later charged with possession of a class B controlled drug and with intent to supply. It's after police seized suspected cannabis worth £1million at Belfast Harbour.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court later.

New MOT centre to open in Mallusk

A new multi-million pound MOT centre is to be built in Mallusk. Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council says the facility will help address the 'immense pressure' MOT centres have been under following the Covid pandemic.

It's estimated that the premises will allow 400 tests to be completed per day.

