The family of a victim of the Creeslough tragedy has appealed to journalists to stop trawling through their social media posts.

14-year-old Leona Harper died in the explosion, and her parents Donna and Hugh say that having pictures of the family posted without their permission has added to their pain.

They are asking for the family to be given "the space that we need" to "grieve for our daughter".

The parents say that private posts being shared has "traumitised" Leona's brothers Anthony and Jamie.

"There was a particular paper", Donna told UTV News, "that it went online, especially on the front of a newspaper, and inside that it had a lot of pictures.

"Our two boys saw them, and they were devastated.

"So I’m just asking for them to please give us the space that we need and let us grieve for our daughter, especially over Christmas.”

Leona Harper was one of ten people who died in an explosion at the Applegreen service station in the Co Donegal village.

While they are grieving, the Leona's parents spoke of the support they have received from across the local community.

They say the Letterkenny rugby club, and the wider rugby family, have been a great help to them in the time following Leona's passing.

She was a star of underage teams at Letterkenny RFC.

"We were really lost without them" said Hugh Harper "they've gone out of their way to protect us, to shield us, to talk for us."

Donna Harper also wished to express her thanks to those who have offered support.

"I would like to say thank you to everyone as well.

"When the explosion happened, a lot of people put their own lives at risk.

"The local people of Creeslough, a lot of them actually went in there even before the emergency services landed, trying to do what they could.

"So it's a big thank you to the local people of Creeslough."

