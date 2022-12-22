A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a cash machine in Richhill.

He is being questioned on suspicion of theft, criminal damage, arson and possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances.

The ATM was taken from a filling station on the Portadown Road on Tuesday.

It was found later on the Moy Road along with a van and a trailer.

A digger was stolen from a nearby site on the same day and used in the robbery.

The stolen digger was also set on fire, with substantial damage caused to a building.

