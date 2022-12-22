22-year-old man arrested in connection with the theft of ATM from filling station in Co Armagh
A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a cash machine in Richhill.
He is being questioned on suspicion of theft, criminal damage, arson and possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances.
The ATM was taken from a filling station on the Portadown Road on Tuesday.
It was found later on the Moy Road along with a van and a trailer.
A digger was stolen from a nearby site on the same day and used in the robbery.
The stolen digger was also set on fire, with substantial damage caused to a building.
