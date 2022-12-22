22-year-old man arrested under Terrorism Act in connection to window display at Londonderry premises
A 22-year-old man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act by police investigating a window display in Londonderry.
The display was located at premises in the Chamberlain Street area of the city.
The man has been charged to appear at the Courthouse, Bishop Street, on Thursday.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.