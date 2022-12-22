Police have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of the murder of the murder of expectant mother Natalie McNally in Lurgan.

The man has been taken to the Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

The 32-year-olds body was found at her home in Silverwood Green on Monday but its believed she was fatally stabbed on Sunday.

Police announced on Wednesday that Ms McNally was 15 weeks pregnant at the time of her death.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell described the killing as a "double tragedy".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.