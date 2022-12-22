Play Brightcove video

Police have released CCTV of the suspect arriving and leaving

The brother of a woman murdered in Co Armagh has urged her killer to confess.

Natalie McNally, 32, who was 15 weeks pregnant, was fatally stabbed at her home in Lurgan last Sunday.

Her brother Niall McNally said he wanted to appeal to his sister's killer "to do the decent thing and confess to her murder".

Speaking at Lurgan police station, Mr McNally, the youngest of Ms McNally's three brothers, said: "Nats, as we called her, was the only girl in that family and we treated her like a princess.

"She lived and coped with being a diabetic from a really early age and as a result we were so protective of her and treated her like a precious egg and yet she was a fiercely independent woman, worked in marketing for Translink and was passionate about her beliefs, and loved her animals and music.

"We were so proud of her many achievements, and my mum and dad, Noel and Bernadette, my two brothers Brendan and Declan and I are completely devastated that she is no longer with us and I really can't believe we will never see her beautiful smile or hear her infectious laugh again.

"I cannot actually put into words the heartache we are experiencing. She was the life and soul of our family and we are heartbroken she will not be sitting around the table with us this Christmas Day or any day.

"Nats really was the best sister ever and such a lovely person. She had so many friends and would have done anything for anyone. She had a heart of gold and to add to our unbearable heartache, we are devastated that we will never meet Natalie's baby. We were all looking forward to welcoming the family's first grandchild and meet a niece or nephew.

"I am appealing on behalf of our family for any information to police or Crimestoppers to help them to put Nats' killer behind bars."

The charity Crimestoppers has offered a £20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Ms McNally's murder.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said police are releasing CCTV footage showing a man carrying a rucksack arriving at Silverwood Green on Sunday night.

He urged anyone with information about the murder to come forward to police.

Ms McNally's uncle John McStravick said she was a "gorgeous, kind, generous girl who went the extra mile for her friends and family, but also for pets or any animals".

"She has come from one of the kindest, most generous, most loving, most caring families that I have ever had the privilege to meet," he said.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.