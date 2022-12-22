Play Brightcove video

Arrest in Lurgan murder investigation

A 32 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Natalie McNally in Lurgan.

The 32-year-olds body was found at her home in Silverwood Green on Monday but its believed she was fatally stabbed on Sunday.

Funeral of Irish solider to take place

The funeral of an Irish soilder killed in Lebanon last week will take place in Dundalk later.

24-year-old Sean Rooney who was from county Donegal was killed when his convoy came under attack.

RCN looks set to announce more strike dates

As reported on Good Morning Britain on Thursday morning, the Royal College of Nursing looks set to announce further dates for industrial action in the next 24 hours.

Nurses this week and last have been taking to the picket lines in a dispute over pay and safe working conditions.

Chief Medical Officer speaks of fears for Health Service this winter

Meanwhile, the Chief Medical Officer says he has serious concerns about the ability of the health service to get through the winter.

Professor Sir Michael McBride appealed to the public to get their Covid and flu vaccinations.

Irish-language film in contention for an Oscar

And could an Irish language film follow in the footsteps of Kenneth Branagh's Belfast? Because 'The Quiet Girl' (An Cailín Ciúin) is now in the running for an Oscar.

It's one of 15 movies to be shortlisted for 'best international film'. The final list of nominees will be announced in January.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.