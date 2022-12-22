Two men have been taken to hospital after a “vicious and violent assault” in north Belfast - however, they've also been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

The incident happened in the Fortwilliam Park area just after 11:10pm on Wednesday (21 December).

The two men were aged 48 and 23.

Detective Inspector Stephen Harvey explained, “Our enquiries into this incident are continuing, but we are examining a link between this vicious and violent assault and reports of a number of attempted burglaries in the area.

“While the two men who were assaulted have been arrested on suspicion of burglary, there can be no excuse or justification for carrying out such a violent attack.

“We are also aware of posts on social media pages and would ask people not to share posts or images which may relate to this ongoing investigation.

“Our investigation is at an early stage and we appeal to anyone who was in the area or who may have captured mobile phone, dash cam or CCTV footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1960 21/12/22.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.