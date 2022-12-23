Play Brightcove video

A vigil has been held in Lurgan in memory of Natalie McNally who was murdered in her home in the town last Sunday.

Family and friends of the 32 year old, who was 15 weeks pregnant, gathered on Friday evening outside her home in the Silverwood Green area.

Balloons were released in memory of Natalie, with her being described as "an absolute angel" by her family.

"All the messages of support we've received from friends and family have been so comforting for the family and myself personally," said Natalie's brother Niall McNally, Natalie

"The best, you couldn't ask for a better sister than Natalie - always there for you. If you wanted her you could always text her.

"She suffered from diabetes her entire life - not suffered, she coped with it very well but myself, I was diagnosed four years ago.

"She was the first one into the hospital sitting talking me through it.

"Always having a smile on her face - never had a bad word to say about anyone.

"She very much loved her family, loved her pets, her animals, her cats, her dogs.

"I was so proud of her activism, LGBT rights and women's rights - she was an absolute angel, I couldn't have wished for a better sister," he said.

A funeral service to Natalie will be held on Boxing Day at 11am, with her burial taking place at St Colman's Cemetery in Lurgan.

On Thursday evening a man arrested in connection with Natalie's murder was released on police bail.

Police released CCTV of the man suspected of murdering Ms McNally on Thursday afternoon.

The footage shows a man carrying a rucksack arriving at Silverwood Green in Lurgan on Sunday night.

At a police press conference on Thursday, Ms McNally's brother Niall made an appeal for those responsible for killing his sister "to do the decent thing and confess to her murder".

There is a reward of up to £20,000 from the independent charity Crimestoppers for information given directly to the charity that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Natalie's murder.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.