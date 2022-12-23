Glentoran captain Marcus Kane has taken part in a charity supermarket sweep as part of the club's annual Christmas appeal.

The club captain visited a Tesco store to pick up items for players and support groups to pack together to later be handed out to homeless charities in Belfast, delivered to streets, pensioners in and around The Oval as well as providing food parcels.

The club have been running the Christmas appeal for 10 years, originally starting out as an appeal to aid homelessness in the festive season.

The appeal has widened during the decade, developing with the support of fans and the local community.

The players, technical and support staff and fan groups all participated in this year's appeal.

"Jodie Killops has been the main volunteer behind all this and started the initiative all those years ago," said Glentoran in a statement.

"We are grateful this year to have the support of owner Ali Pour and our 140 Club that is there to help our community."

