Lurgan murder appeal

A 32 year old man who was arrested by police investigating the murder of Natalie McNally has been released on bail.

It comes after the PSNI released CCTV of the person they believe killed the 32-year-old. Ms McNally died on Sunday, after being stabbed in her home in the Silverwood Green area. Crimestoppers has offered a 20 thousand pound reward for information.

RCN call for strike talks

The Royal College of Nursing has made fresh calls for the Government to step up and hold meaningful negotiations over pay and safe working conditions.

It comes as general secretary for the union - Pat Cullan said she will announce further dates for industrial action later today.

Sunak and Von Der Leyen agree to work together on protocol negotiations

The Prime Minister and the European Commission President have agreed to work together to find a solution to the Northern Ireland protocol.

Over a phonecall they discussed the post Brexit trading arrnagemments. There have been hopes that improved relations in recent months could prompt a breakthrough.

Post strikes begin again

Postal workers take to the picket lines again for a two-day strike over pay and conditions. The Communication Workers Union (CWU) says it still wants a negotiated settlement.

Belfast Airport prepares for its busiest day

With Christmas just around the corner, Belfast City Airport prepares for its busiest day of the festive period.

Over 10,000 passengers are expected today, as people travel home for the holidays. It also marks a strong recovery for the aviation industry, after travel restrictions during the pandemic.

