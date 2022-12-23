Play Brightcove video

There was emotional scenes at Belfast City Airport as families and friends welcomed home loved ones for Christmas.

Over 10,000 passengers were expected to pass through the doors of the airport in the busiest day of the festive period.

Despite warnings that strike action may disrupt seasonal travel in parts of the UK, both of Belfast's main airports confirmed there was no disruption to services.

For many people it was the first Christmas that they were able to return to Northern Ireland since before the Covid-19 pandemic. The lifting of travel restrictions has been welcomed by travelers who may have missed seeing family or friends.

Some passengers told UTV it was their first return home for three years.

"We've got very elderly grandparents coming. That didn't happen last year so that'll be special."

