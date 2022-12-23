A man arrested in connection with the murder of Natalie McNally in Lurgan has been released on police bail.

The 32-year-old man was arrested on Thursday and questioned by police about the murder of Ms McNally.

She was 15 weeks pregnant, and died after being fatally stabbed in her home.

The man was released on police bail on Thursday evening to allow for further inquiries.

Police released CCTV of the man suspected of murdering Ms McNally on Thursday afternoon.

The footage shows a man carrying a rucksack arriving at Silverwood Green in Lurgan on Sunday night.

At a police press conference on Thursday, Ms McNally's brother Niall made an appeal for those responsible for killing his sister "to do the decent thing and confess to her murder".

There is a reward of up to £20 000 from the independent charity Crimestoppers for information given directly to the charity that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Natalie's murder.

