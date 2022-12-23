A man has died following a house fire in Rostrevor on Wednesday 23 December.

The fire happened in a first floor flat in the Church Street area of the town - the fire service were called to the scene just before 8:30pm.

Four fire engines from Warrenpoint, Newry and Kilkeel attended the scene of the blaze but the man died at the scene.

The fire was dealt with by around 11:30pm with the cause thought to be 'accidental ignition'.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.