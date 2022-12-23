Royal College of Nursing members in Northern Ireland have ruled out further strike action in January of 2023.

The announcement comes as nurses in England have threatened further strike days in coming weeks over the UK government's approach to pay negotiations.

Nurses in NI had staged two days of strike action on December 15 and 20.

Nurses in Scotland voted overwhelmingly earlier in the week to reject a revised NHS pay offer from the Scottish government.

The RCN say that the government has prolonged the dispute refusing to negotiate with them on a new pay offer.

The UK government have said that the current pay offer is fair and based on the recommendation of an independent pay review body.

