Michelle Napier meets Claire Stewart, mum Rachel Ritchie and Ailish McMeel from QUB School of Nursing.

A student learning disability nurse has been overwhelmed by the number of people tuning in to watch her 'Makaton Monday' videos on social media.

Makaton is a language programme that uses symbols, signs and speech to enable people, such as those with learning difficulties, to communicate.

Claire Stewart has been using makaton for over a year after working with children in a special needs school. She then worked with adults who were using the signing.

Her social media posts have been watched by hundreds of thousands of people.

Claire said she was "inspired" to see people communicate by makaton.

"I share a sign that I think will be helpful to healthcare professionals so that healthcare would be accessible to everybody," she said.

"Now I want to make life accessible to people so I'm going to businesses and places that I think people would enjoy going to and I'm sharing videos online.

"A student nurse approached me one day and said 'you have no idea the impact you are making here'.

Claire said: "I have been contacted by people across the seas saying that they've used my social media videos to communicate with their patients. I just think it's needed and the response has been incredible.

"It's vital that nurses, doctors and anyone in a health care setting knows how to sign using makaton, because even though some people are non-verbal, their opinions still matter and they can still feel pain."

Claire has been helping 10-year-old Lewis to communicate through makaton with those around him. His mum Rachel Ritchie says that it has made simple things easier.

Rachel said: "Lewis has got to the stage where he can piece together makaton signs, so that he can now tell me which type of book he wants. You can see that moment when he realises that I, as his mummy, understood him.

"I think it's something that should be introduced to all children when they are young so that they can interact with their peers. It's not just children who have autism who will have communication difficulties, there are also people with speech impairments or who struggle.

"It's the easiest way to communicate as you just use your hands."

Rachel added: "Learning makaton has been wonderful for us. We can communicate easier as a family.

"My two-year-old daughter is also learning so that she can communicate with Lewis as she gets older. It makes normal routines really lovely, like bedtime, as Lewis can express what he wants and he can be heard."

Claire's work has inspired Queen's University to add it to part of their nursing degree which Claire now teaches on.

Ailish McMeel, from QUB School of Nursing said: "Claire's teaching of makaton will mean that it's more accessible for people with a learning disability to access acute health care settings, from children to adult services.

"That means we are improving the lives for all people with learning disabilities . We are teaching students to be able to use makaton at a very basic level to get their needs across and to ask the relevant questions of the people in their care."

Claire has big plans for her 'Makaton Monday' to continue through social media and to work with businesses and companies so that staff can use makaton to help others.

Claire said: "I think we are great at celebrating difference in life, but our world needs to be more inclusive, so it's important for us all to learn new skills so that everybody is included."

