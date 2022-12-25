Ice weather warning for Northern Ireland

An ice warning has been issued for Northern Ireland on Boxing Day.

The warning comes into force right at midnight and lasts until 10am.

Forecasters are warning of a risk of injury and salting of roads is to take place, transport officials have said.

"A mixture of wintry showers and clear spells overnight and into Monday morning will lead to ice at times on untreated surfaces," the Met Office said.

For the rest of Christmas day, there is sunshine and showers expected for most parts. Rather cloudy morning with a band of showers moving eastwards across all parts.

Drier, clearer weather following in the afternoon. Turning colder during the evening with freshening northwesterly winds. Maximum temperature 8 °C. Christmas night Clear with light winds in the east feeling very cold, scattered showers in the west, sleet or snow possible, by morning this will mostly be confined to the hills. Minimum temperature 0 °C. Monday Windy with a few blustery showers in the west, wintry on the hills, mainly dry and bright but feeling cold further east. Maximum temperature 5 °C. Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday Rain and windy at first on Tuesday clearing to a brighter day. Wednesday, wet and windy. Sunshine and blustery showers on Thursday, gales or severe gales possible.

