Parents across Northern Ireland welcomed their own little bundle of joy into the world on Christmas Day.

Among them were Stacy Jordan and Curtis Moore who welcomed their beautiful baby girl at 01.43am on Christmas morning, at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Stacy Rooney had a baby girl just after 3am, while Gerald Og Clarke came into the world just before 4am.

Gerald Og Clarke was born at 3.58am weighing 6lb 13oz on Christmas morning, with Ann Doherty at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast. Credit: Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Stacy Rooney from Lisburn had a baby girl at 3.04am she is pictured with midwife Grainne Holland at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast. Credit: Arthur Allison, Pacemaker.

