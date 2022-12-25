The brother of a woman murdered in Co Armagh has called for an end to violence against women and girls.

Natalie McNally, 32, who was 15 weeks pregnant with a boy, was fatally stabbed at her home in Lurgan last Sunday.

Her brother Brendan said he will "not now ever recover" from her death.

"My lovely sister Natalie, who I watched grow up since we were children. So smart, strong, independent and capable; cats, dogs; just understanding the things that no one else did," Mr McNally tweeted.

"A part of my self I will not now ever recover. Please, end this violence against girls and women."

The charity Crimestoppers has offered a £20,000 reward for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder. Police on Thursday released CCTV footage of a man carrying a rucksack arriving at Silverwood Green in Lurgan on Sunday night in a bid to jog memories for information in their murder inquiry.

CCTV showing Natalie McNally murder suspect.

Police and paramedics attended Ms McNally's house on Silverwood Green at around 10pm on Monday and she was pronounced dead.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said there were no signs of a break-in at the property.

Ms McNally's funeral will take place on Monday morning.

In a funeral notice, it said that Ms McNally was a daughter of Noel and Bernadette, loving sister of Brendan, Declan and Niall, and a much-loved niece of Seamus, Barry, Liam, Anne, Gerald, Bernadette, Damian, Kathleen, Patricia, Theresa, Laura, Paul, Pauline, Gerard, Ann and her special Uncle B Bernard.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They were later released on police bail pending further investigation.

