Matt Sterling looks back on the year gone by in Northern Ireland politics.

2022 has been a momentous year politically, and one we aren't going to forget anytime soon.

We witnessed the collapse of Stormont - again - and that historic election which saw Sinn Fein emerge as the largest party. We also had three Prime Ministers.

