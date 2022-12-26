A person has died in a house fire in Co Kerry.

The body was recovered following the blaze at Glenflesk close to Killarney in the early hours of Monday morning.

A post-mortem examination will direct the further course of any investigation, a Garda spokesperson said.

“No other injuries have been reported,” they added.

“A technical investigation of the scene will be conducted. Inquiries are ongoing.”

