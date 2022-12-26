The funeral of murder victim Natalie McNally has been held in Co Armagh on Monday.

Ms McNally, who was 15 weeks pregnant, was stabbed to death in her home in Lurgan on December 18.

Several hundred people turned out for the funeral.

Mourners gathered to see her coffin carried into a hearse near her family home in Craigavon.

The service was held at her parents' home in Craigavon.

Crowds gathered outside the house as music could be heard from the humanist service inside.

Ms McNally's brother spoke out on Sunday, expressing his grief and calling for an end to violence against women and girls.

Police are still searching for a man who was caught on CCTV on the night of the murders carrying a rucksack and arriving at Silverwood Green.

The charity Crimestoppers has offered a £20,000 reward for information.

Two men have been arrested and since released on bail in connection with the police investigation.

