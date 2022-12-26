Northern Ireland remains politically deadlocked in a year of change, with no executive formed at Stormont and Michelle O’Neill still unable to take the office of first minister after her Sinn Fein party finished first in May elections.

Loyalist opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol has prevented the formation of a new administration, with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris expected to formalise a new election next year.

Ms O’Neill, whose party is the first pro-Irish unity to win a poll north of the border since partition, offered condolences to the King following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, while Northern Ireland also lost other significant figures including Nobel laureate David Trimble and Baroness May Blood.

People take part in the annual Bloody Sunday march on the 50th anniversary Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

First Minister of Northern Ireland Paul Givan arrives at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast, ahead of his announcement that he will resign Credit: Peter Morrison/PA

Northern Ireland Minister of Health Robin Swann ended Covid restrictions Credit: Liam McBurney/PA

Flowers rest against the closed constituency office of DUP MLA Christopher Stalford in South Belfast Credit: Peter Morrison/PA

A more normal life was beckoning for Northern Ireland with Robin Swann having lifted Covid restrictions but May elections brought a political breakthrough with Ms O’Neill set to become first minister after her party’s win.

However, that scenario was prevented by the lack of co-operation from the DUP over its opposition to Brexit trading arrangements.

Michelle O’Neill reacts to her election in Mid Ulster Credit: Niall Carson/PA

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson at Stormont before the start of the Northern Ireland centenary parade from Stormont towards Belfast City Hall Credit: Niall Carson/PA

Women attend a Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Tea Dance at Belfast City Hall Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis was among those to quit over the Chris Pincher scandal Credit: Yui Mok/PA

A couple in silhouette have their picture taken at the Craigyhill loyalist bonfire in Larne, Co Antrim, on the Eleventh night Credit: Liam McBurney/PA

A order of service placed on a seat reserved for the funeral of former Northern Ireland first minister and UUP leader David Trimble Credit: Liam McBurney/PA

Lord Trimble’s death marked the passing of an era as he was remembered for his role in forging peace but the death of Queen Elizabeth II saw the late monarch receive tributes from Sinn Fein figures who are implacably opposed to the UK monarchy.

The King met Ireland’s President Michael D Higgins as they attended a service of reflection for the Queen at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast Credit: right

The King’s visit to Northern Ireland after his accession was notable for an outburst prompted by a leaky pen Credit: Niall Carson/PA

The King meeting Northern Ireland Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey and Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down Credit: Niall Carson/PA

Members of the public visit a mural to Queen Elizabeth II on the Shankill Road in Belfast ahead of a national minute’s silence Credit: Liam McBurney/PA

People in the grounds of Belfast City Hall watch the Queen’s funeral Credit: Liam McBurney/PA

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill leaving after the funeral of Baroness May Blood at Ballygomartin Presbyterian Church in Belfast Credit: centre left

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said a new Stormont election would have to be called Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

The end of the late Queen’s reign was marked by civility from even those parts of the community opposed to the British presence in Northern Ireland.

Getting the political institutions up and running again will be the challenge for 2023 at a time where support for Sinn Fein is at an all-time high and as the UK moves on from a historic reign that began long before the Troubles.

