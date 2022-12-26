Police are appealing for information after a business in east Belfast was robbed at knifepoint on Christmas Eve.

A man armed with a knife entered a business on the Beersbridge road area around 11:40pm on December 24.

The man threatened two members of staff with the knife, and made off with a sum of money towards the city centre.

The two staff members were left shaken by the incident but were otherwise unharmed.

The man is described as being around six foot tall and with a local accent.

He was wearing a navy blue coat with the hood up, a face mask and navy tracksuit bottoms.

The police are asking for anyone who was in the area at the time, or may have CCTV footage of the incident, to contact them.

