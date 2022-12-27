Four people have died and five are in hospital following two separate crashes in Co Tyrone on Monday.

Three people are confirmed to have died following a road traffic collision outside Cookstown.

Meanwhile, a woman in her 40s has passed away after a separate crash on the M1 where a vehicle left the motorway near a junction.

Four children and a woman in her 20s remain in hospital after the Cookstown incident.

The PSNI confirmed in a statement that the drivers of both vehicles in the Cookstown crash, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 20s, have both since died.

A woman in her 50s, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, has also died.

In the M1 incident, a blue Mercedes left the east-bound carriageway of the motorway near Stangmore just before 1:30pm.

A woman was taken to hospital from the scene, however she passed away as a result of her injuries.

