Four people die and five in hospital after seperate crashes in Co Tyrone
Four people have died and five are in hospital following two separate crashes in Co Tyrone on Monday.
Three people are confirmed to have died following a road traffic collision outside Cookstown.
Meanwhile, a woman in her 40s has passed away after a separate crash on the M1 where a vehicle left the motorway near a junction.
Four children and a woman in her 20s remain in hospital after the Cookstown incident.
The PSNI confirmed in a statement that the drivers of both vehicles in the Cookstown crash, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 20s, have both since died.
A woman in her 50s, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, has also died.
In the M1 incident, a blue Mercedes left the east-bound carriageway of the motorway near Stangmore just before 1:30pm.
A woman was taken to hospital from the scene, however she passed away as a result of her injuries.
