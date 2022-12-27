A man is in hospital following a stabbing incident in the Clon Dara, Skeoge area of Londonderry on Tuesday morning. The man, aged in his 20s, was stabbed just before 1am on Tuesday morning. He was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment on injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.

Another man in his 20s has been arrested of wounding with intent and possession of an article with a blade in a public place. He remains in custody as of Tuesday morning. The PSNI are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time, or who has footage, to contact them.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.