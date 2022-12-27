Tributes have been paid to Belfast-based playwright Jo Egan who died tragically on Christmas Eve.

The MAC Theatre said they would miss her talent, as well her ability for, "addressing social issues".

Ms Egan is reported to have passed away after a road traffic collision in Co Wicklow.

She had written a number of plays performed at venues across Northern Ireland, including the Lyric Theatre in Belfast, the Playhouse in Londonderry and the Grand Opera House.

The Derry Playhouse said they were "shocked" by the news of Ms Egan's passing, and called her a "brillant playwright, producer and director."

"Jo was also a tireless campaigner and champion of community voices.

"Her gift for storytelling and her boundless compassion and kindness changed so many lives."

Dublin's Abbey Theatre also said they were "shocked and saddened" by the news, and sent their "condolences to Jo's family and friends".

