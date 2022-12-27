Patrick Rogers and his mother-in-law Mary Duffy are the first named victims of the two-vehicle crash outside of Cookstown on Boxing Day.

Police have confirmed that Mr Rogers, 26, was driving with his 52-year-old mother in law Mrs Duffy as a passenger when they collided with another car shortly before 3:30pm.

Mr Rogers' wife and four children were also passengers in the car. They remain in Hospital as of Tuesday evening, with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The name of the third victim, the 80-year old female driver of the other vehicle, has not been released as of Tuesday evening.

Mr Rogers was driving a red Nissan X-Trail, which collided with a silver Volkswagen Golf.

Superintendent Stephen Murray, PSNI District Commander for Mid-Ulster said that “Our thoughts are very much with the families of the people who lost their lives on our roads.

"Any loss of life is a cause of great sadness and it feels particularly tragic at Christmas.“I’d also like to commend members of the public who provided assistance at the scene of this collision and our officers and other emergency services for their caring and professional approach in these very tragic circumstances."

An investigation into the incident has begun, and Supt. Murray appealed for any member of the public who witnessed the event or have dash-cam footage to contact police.

