Pop superstar Lizzo says she has received 'the greatest gift' after Belfast flautist Sir James Galway wished her a Merry Christmas in a video message.

The Twitter message, which has been viewed more than 170,000 times, includes the 83-year-old musician playing 'We Wish You a Merry Christmas' before saying that he is the American singer's 'biggest fan'.

Lizzo, who's known for her Top 40 hits 'About Damn Time' and 'Juice', retweeted a video of her crying after finding out about the message.

She said: "THIS IS THE GREATEST GIFT @sirjamesgalway WISHED *ME* A MERRY CHRISTMAS!! PRICE WENT UP."

Lizzo reacts to receiving a Christmas message from Sir James Galway.

The popstar is a classically-trained flautist and the instrument features on a number of her songs.

She also plays the instrument live at her shows, recently playing a 200-year-old crystal flute previously owned by former US President James Madison at a concert in Washington.Lizzo is set to play her first headline show in Belfast next year at Belsonic in Ormeau Park on 22 June.

