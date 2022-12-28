A serving PSNI officer has been charged over an alleged drink-driving collision on Christmas Eve.

The 56-year-old woman has also been suspended.

Police say it follows a road traffic collision in Lisburn on 24 December which has led to her being charged with driving with excess alcohol and driving without due care and attention.In a statement the PSNI confirmed that the officer "is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates' Court on 19th January 2023."