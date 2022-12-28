Play Brightcove video

Two crash victims named

Police have released the names of two of the victims of a County Tyrone road crash.

26-year-old Patrick Rogers from Cookstown and his mother in law Mary Duffy from Dungannon died in the two-car collision outside Cookstown on Boxing Day.

Patrick Rogers and Mary Duffy died in the collision on Boxing Day. Credit: PSNI

An 80-year-old woman, who was driving the other car also died. Mr Rogers' wife and their four children were injured and remain in hospital.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Meanwhile a woman who died in a separate crash on Boxing Day on the M1 was Imelda Quinn. Her car left the east-bound carriageway at around 1.30pm.

Bombing victim's brother makes appeal on 50th anniversary of tragedy

A man has appealed to anyone with information about his sister's death to come forward.

Geraldine O'Reilly died in the bombing.

Anthony O'Reilly's 15-year-old sibling Geraldine died on this day 50 years ago in the Belturbet bombing in County Cavan. 16-year-old Patrick Stanley also died. A memorial service is due to take place in the village later on Wednesday.

Papers reveal Boris Johnson said "let the nationalists go to hell"

Newly declassified Irish state files reveal Boris Johnson claimed in 1996 that the IRA were close to defeat in 1994 and that Britain would 'beat them eventually'.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: PA

The former Prime Minister made the comments to an Irish government official when he was deputy editor of the Daily Telegraph. The conversation took place four days after the IRA Docklands bombing.

Irish government told there would be no apology over Bloody Sunday

Also revealed in the files is that the Irish government was told in 1997 that the British Government would not apologise over Bloody Sunday.

Families of the victims outside the Guildhall after the Saville report was published. Credit: PA

Former Secretary of State Sir Patrick Mayhew made the comment to Dick Spring, adding - that to say sorry would be accepting liability which 'could not be justified'.

Giants make it five wins on the bounce

The Belfast Giants made it five wins in a row as they beat Glasgow Clan on Tuesday night. It was a dominant 6-3 win at the SSE Arena with Scott Conway getting a double.

The Giants ran out 6-3 winners against Glasgow Clan. Credit: Giants Media

