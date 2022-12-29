A man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer in Crossgar, Co Down.

It follows an incident in the Lissara Close area in the early hours of Thursday.

Police said the officer was kicked on the leg while responding to a call.

A man aged 29 has been arrested on suspicion of assault on police and criminal damage.

"Just after midnight, while responding to a report of windows being smashed in an unoccupied property, police were met by an aggressive man who kicked an officer on the leg," a spokesperson for the PSNI continued.

"Thankfully, the officer has not reported any injuries.

“A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault on police and criminal damage and remains in custody at this time.

"Assaults on our officers are unacceptable, and must not be tolerated as simply being ‘part of the job’."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the PSNI on the number 101.

