A bar in Londonderry has been damaged in an overnight fire.

Emergency services were called to Dungloe Bar in Waterloo Street in the early hours of Thursday.

A spokesperson for the Fire and Rescue Service said seven fire engines attended the incident.

They said it was dealt with by 10am and the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.

