A pensioner has described the ongoing pressures in Northern Ireland's hospitals as like being in Beirut.

Frederick Brodie went to the Ulster Hospital's emergency department on Boxing Day, where he spent 48 hours before eventually being taken to Lagan Valley.

The 72-year-old's daughter Heather North said: "He described the Ulster Hospital as being 'like Beirut', that's the way he described it.

"While we were waiting to be seen we were just sitting in the chairs in the corridor it was fine, there was a load of people in and there was one poor lady sitting in a wheelchair actually being sick into a sick bag and people just walking back and forth past you."

Heather says Frederick was assessed in the corridor before being taken into the red zone area.

"That area is for Covid and flu and anything to do with chests, and he was put into a recliner sitting right in front a nurses station ... he stayed in that recliner for 26 or 27 hours before they moved him onto a trolley in a corridor," she said.

"Essentially he was just sitting waiting, there was no treatment being done."

Rising flu and Covid-19 case numbers have contributed to pressures on the health service and the trusts have appealed on social media for anyone who can stay away to do so.

A spokesperson for the Southern Trust said the Ulster Hospital's emergency department has been dealing with "unprecedented pressures" after the Christmas period.

It went on: “Like all major Emergency Departments (EDs) across Northern Ireland and indeed across the United Kingdom, the ED at the Ulster Hospital is dealing with unprecedented pressures after the Christmas period.

"There are now more patients coming to ED with symptoms of Flu and Covid-19.

"It is important that patients with these infections are segregated from other patients to reduce the risk of cross infection.

"Regrettably, this requirement has caused an additional delay for some patients waiting outside in ambulances.

"Teams across the hospital and community are working together to ensure that every effort is being made to discharge patients who no longer need an acute hospital bed, transferring patients to wards across the Trust and admitting patients to the ED as soon as possible.

"We continue to work together with our colleagues in the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

"We would wish to thank patients and their families for their help and understanding."

