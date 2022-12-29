Play Brightcove video

Bloody Sunday

A former secretary of state said there should be an overriding limitation that no soldier should face legal action over Bloody Sunday.

According to newly released state papers from 1997 Mo Mowlam expressed her preference for a new review over the killings.

But the Labour MP said she felt it would not be possible to deliver an 'absolute guarantee' on such a limitation.

Stormont

The new powersharing Executive at Stormont was described in 1999 as being like the Starship Enterprise - going where "man has not gone before".

Declassified state papers show civil servants in Northern Ireland were warned there was a risk that relations between ministers in the devolved administration could degenerate into "continual attrition between and within unionist and nationalist blocs".

The Stormont Assembly was formally established in 1998, with the first election taking place in June and the first meeting in July.

Hospital pressures

Northern Ireland hospitals continue to come under severe pressure.

In a social media post on Wednesday, the Ulster Hospital made an urgent appeal for nursing staff and health care assistants to help across critical areas.

Meanwhile the Belfast Trust said its children's emergency department was under strain and urged the public only to attend in an emergency.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.