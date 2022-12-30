A 51-year-old woman has died following a car crash in east Belfast.

The collision happened on the Upper Newtownards Road shortly before 8:50am on Friday.

Police said one vehicle was involved.

The PSNI has appealed for anyone who was in the area, or who has mobile phone or dashcam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 397 of 30/12/22.

The road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

