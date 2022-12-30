Play Brightcove video

Mark Garside provided himself to be the man of the hour after his first goal in 51 games scored a win for the Belfast Giants on home ice.

Also picking up an assist in Thursday's fixture against the Fife Flyers, the veteran Giants defenceman career points tally has now risen to 227.

Adam Keefe's men rounded out their final home game of the year 2022 with a 3-1 victory in front of a home crowd at the SSE Arena.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.