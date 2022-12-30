Breaking News

New Year’s Honours list 2023: Who in Northern Ireland has received an award?

Source: PA Images
Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) are recognised for making a distinguished, innovative contribution to any area. Credit: PA Images

The 2023 New Year’s Honours list has been revealed.

Recipients from across the UK, including Northern Ireland, have been awarded for their outstanding contributions for their work on areas including sustained public service, youth engagement and community work.

Read the list in full now:

Northern Ireland New Year’s Honours list 2023

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

  • Dr Graham Harold GUDGIN

For services to Economic Development in Northern Ireland

(Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)

  • Maria Teresa JENNINGS

Director, Regulatory Compliance, People and Northern Ireland, Food Standards Agency. For services to Public Health

(Castlewellan, County Down)

  • Patrick Anthony JENNINGS OBE

For services to Association Football and to Charity

(Brickendon, Hertfordshire)

  • Samuel David POLLOCK OBE

For Public Service in Northern Ireland

(Antrim, County Antrim)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

  • Nicola Louise BAILEY

For services to Healthcare in Northern Ireland

(London, Greater London)

  • Brian BAIRD

Lately Board Member, Invest NI. For services to Economic Development in Northern Ireland

(Newtownards, County Down)

  • Michael Thomas BELL

Executive Director, Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association Ltd. For services to the Food and Drink Industry and to the Economy in Northern Ireland

(Holywood, County Down)

  • Joseph Patrick BREEN

Lately Senior Scientific Officer, Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Northern Ireland Executive. For services to Marine Science and to Environmental Protection

(Ballycastle, County Antrim)

  • Professor Francis CASEY

Consultant Paediatric Cardiologist. For services to Healthcare in Northern Ireland

(Carryduff, County Down)

  • Victor James Boyd CHESTNUTT

Lately President, Ulster Farmers Union. For services to Agriculture

(Bushmills, County Antrim)

  • Dr Jennifer ELLIOTT

For services to the Arts in Northern Ireland.

(Londonderry, County Londonderry)

  • Carol Marie McCANN

Lately Principal, St Dominics Grammar School, Belfast. For services to Education

(Belfast, City of Belfast)

  • Steven McCOURT

Head of Reducing Reoffending, Resettlement and Rehabilitation, Department of Justice, Northern Ireland Executive. For Public Service

(Larne, County Antrim)

  • John Gordon MILLIGAN

For services to Business and Human Resource Management in Northern Ireland

(Newtownards, County Down)

  • Mary MONTGOMERY

Principal, Belfast Boys Model. For services to Education

(Larne, County Antrim)

  • Trevor Dale ROBINSON

Lately Principal, Lurgan College, County Armagh. For services to Education

(Portadown, County Armagh)

  • Dr John Edmund STANNARD

Legal Academic, Queens University Belfast. For services to Legal Education

(Belfast, City of Belfast)

  • Deborah Elizabeth WATTERS

Co-Director, Northern Ireland Alternative. For Public Service

(Belfast, City of Belfast)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

  • Dr Robert ANDERSON (Roy ANDERSON)

For services to Science and Nature

(Newtownbreda, City of Belfast)

  • Sandra Hazel BAILIE

For services to Bowls

(Newtownards, County Down)

  • George Crawford BELL

For services to the Music Industry

(Carryduff, County Down)

  • William John Gaston BENNETT

For services to Radio and Television Broadcasting in Northern Ireland

(Belfast, City of Belfast)

  • Sandra BEST

Volunteer and Trustee, Royal Ulster Constabulary George Cross Foundation. For Voluntary Service

(Lisburn, County Down)

  • Stephen John BLEAKLEY

For services to Libraries and to the community in Fermanagh, Omagh an Fivemiletown

(Fivemiletown, County Tyrone)

  • Kenneth Sydney BRUNDLE

For services to Business, to Economic Development and to the Charitable Sector in Northern Ireland

(Killinchy, County Down)

  • Dr Anne CAMPBELL

Reader, Queens University Belfast. For services to Drug Policy and Practice

(Belfast, City of Belfast)

  • William James COFFEY

Secretary to the Historical Institutional Abuse Redress Board. For Public Service

(County Down)

  • Susan Shirley CUNNINGHAM DL

Lately President, North of Ireland Veterinary Association. For services to the Veterinary Profession in Northern Ireland

(Belfast, City of Belfast)

  • Jacqueline DIXON

Chief Executive, Antrim and Newtownabbey Council. For services to Local Government and to the community in Northern Ireland

(Ballyrobert, County Antrim)

  • Eileen Lilian Mary DONNELLY

Member, Board of Governors, The Integrated College, Dungannon. For services to Education in Northern Ireland

(Dungannon, County Tyrone)

  • Lorraine FOSTER

For services to People with Learning Disabilities in Lisburn, Northern Ireland

(Lisburn, County Antrim)

  • Dr Godfrey Jonathan GASTON

Lately Director, Centre for Secure Information Technologies. For services to Cyber Security Innovation

(Ballymena, County Antrim)

  • Brian Jozef GRZYMEK

Lately Deputy Director, Department of Justice, Northern Ireland Executive. For Public and Voluntary Service in Northern Ireland

(Holywood, County Down)

  • Kathleen Margaret Joy GUTHRIE

For services to the Reserve Forces and to the Veteran Community in Northern Ireland

(Hillsborough, County Down)

  • Reverend Matthew Henry HAGAN

Chaplain, Southern Area Hospice and Rector of Tynan, Aghavilly and Middletown Parishes, County Armagh. For services to Hospice Healthcare and to the community in Northern Ireland

(Coalisland, County Tyrone)

  • Professor Anne HEASLETT

Lately Principal, Stranmillis University College, Queens University Belfast. For services to Education

(Limavady, County Londonderry)

  • Peter Desmond JACK

For services to Endurance Sport and Charity in Northern Ireland

(Limavady, County Londonderry)

  • Rabbi David Michael KALE

Faith Leader, Belfast Synagogue. For services to the Jewish Community in Northern Ireland

(Belfast, City of Belfast)

  • Samuel James KEE

Community Development Worker. For services to the community in County Londonderry

(Bready, County Tyrone)

  • Gavin Joseph KILLEEN DL

Managing Director, Nuprint Technologies Ltd. For services to Further Education in Northern Ireland

(Londonderry, County Borough of Londonderry)

  • Robert LECKEY

For services to Education in County Down, Northern Ireland

(Gilford, County Armagh)

  • Dr Alison Florence LIVINGSTONE

Paediatrician, Northern Health and Social Care Trust. For services to Safeguarding Children in Northern Ireland

(Randalstown, County Antrim)

  • Peter Anthony McBRIDE

For services to the Economy and to the community in County Tyrone

(Omagh, County Tyrone)

  • Katrina McDONNELL

Founder, Homeless Period Belfast. For services to Womens Health

(Belfast, City of Belfast)

  • Patrick Joseph McGURN

Chief Executive Officer, Lakeland Community Care. For services to the community in County Fermanagh and Tyrone

(Enniskillen, County Fermanagh)

  • Professor Sonja Jayne McILFATRICK

Dean of the Ulster Doctoral College and Professor of Nursing and Palliative Care, Ulster University. For services to Higher Education and Public Health

(Carrickfergus, County Antrim)

  • William OLIVER DL

For services to Education, to Business and to Charities in County Londonderry

(Castlerock, County Londonderry)

  • Heather PRATT

Chair, Board of Governors, Rossmar Special School, Limavady, County Londonderry. For services to Education

(Limavady, County Londonderry)

  • Gail REDMOND

For services to Association Football in Northern Ireland

(Carrickfergus, County Antrim)

  • Andrew Peter SAUNDERS

Lately Chair, Southern Regional College (Further and Higher Education College), County Armagh and County Down. For services to the Further Education Sector in Northern Ireland

(Dromore, County Down)

  • Professor Michael Gordon SCOTT

Director, Medicines Optimisation Innovation Centre. For services to Pharmacy in Northern Ireland

(Ballymena, County Antrim)

  • John STEWART

District Chairman, Royal British Legion Northern Ireland. For services to Veterans

(Katesbridge, County Down)

  • Professor Ursula Margaret WAITE (Ursula LAVERY)

For services to the Agri-Food Industry and to the Economy in Northern Ireland

(Moira, County Down)

  • Joseph Norman WILSON

For services to Business and to the community in Northern Ireland

(Cookstown, County Tyrone)

  • Samuel Godfrey YOUNG

For services to Social Work and to Education

(Omagh, County Tyrone)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

  • Stephen BURNS

Road Sweeper, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council. For services to the community in Portglenone, County Antrim

(Ballymena, County Antrim)

  • Robert James COLLINS (Seamus COLLINS)

For services to Seriously Ill Children

(Newry, County Down)

  • Roberta Joan COOKE

Manager, Caw Community Playgroup, Londonderry. For services to Early Years Learning

(Londonderry, County Borough of Londonderry)

  • Tracey CROTHERS

For services to the community in Maghaberry, County Antrim

(Moira, County Down)

  • Christopher Robert David CUDDY

For voluntary service to the community in Northern Ireland

(Dungannon, County Tyrone)

  • Peter Anthony DOLAN

Founder, Enda Dolan Foundation. For services to Justice and to Young People in Northern Ireland

(Omagh, County Tyrone)

  • Jahswill Rohi Alexander EMMANUEL

Founder, Multi-Ethnic Sports and Cultures Northern Ireland. For services to the community in Northern Ireland

(Belfast, City of Belfast)

  • Julie GOUGH

For services to Midwifery in Northern Ireland

(Bangor, County Down)

  • Lynn GREEN

For services to Emergency Nursing in Northern Ireland

(Seaford, County Down)

  • Raye Elizabeth GREENAWAY

For services to Young People in Northern Ireland through The Boys Brigade

(Portadown, County Armagh)

  • Derek Richard GREENAWAY

For services to Young People in Northern Ireland through The Boys Brigade

(Portadown, County Armagh)

  • William John HUTCHINSON

Volunteer Driver, Belfast City Hospital. For services to Healthcare in Northern Ireland

(Newtownabbey, County Antrim)

  • Catherine Georgina JOHNSTON

For services to Save The Children and to the community in Belfast

(Belfast, City of Belfast)

  • William Iain KENNEDY

Director, Aisling Counselling Centre and Coach, Enniskillen Royal Boat Club. For voluntary service to the community in County Fermanagh

(Enniskillen, County Fermanagh)

  • Dara Seamus McANULTY

For services to the Environment and to People with Autism Spectrum Disorder

(Annalong, County Down)

  • Winifred McCONNELL

Registrar, Belfast City Council. For services to Local Government

(Crumlin, County Antrim)

  • James McDOWELL

For services to the community in Banbridge, County Down

(Banbridge, County Down)

  • Patrick Joseph McTEAGUE

Food Technology Technician, Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Northern Ireland Executive. For Public and Voluntary Service

(Magherafelt, County Londonderry)

  • James McVicar MORRISON

For services to Agriculture in Northern Ireland

(Ballymena, County Antrim)

  • Anthony Oliver MORRISON

For voluntary services to the community in Northern Ireland

(Ballymoney, County Antrim)

  • Michelle Veronica MULLAN

Clerical Officer, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Queens University Belfast. For voluntary and charitable service to the community in County Antrim

(Antrim, County Antrim)

  • Siobhain MURPHY

Co-founder, A Safe Space To Be Me. For services to the community in County Antrim

(Antrim, County Antrim)

  • David Ronald QUIGG

For services to Police and Military Welfare in County Armagh

(Waringstown, County Armagh)

  • James REED

Head of Crime Scene Investigation, Police Service of Northern Ireland. For services to Policing in Northern Ireland

(Belfast, County Antrim)

  • William David SARGENT

Support Services Coordinator, The Open University. For services to Higher Education and to Charity

(Belfast, City of Belfast)

  • Iris SMYTH

Lately Senior Telephonist, Northern Health and Social Care Trust. For services to Healthcare in Northern Ireland

(Ballymena, County Antrim)

  • Carolyn TAILFORD

Co-Founder, A Safe Space To Be Me. For services to the community in County Antrim

(Lisburn, County Antrim)

  • Jonathan Gordon TOPPING

General Manager, Clayton Hotel, Belfast. For services to the Covid-19 Response

(Belfast, City of Belfast)

  • Peter Giosuè VANNUCCI

Vice-President, Bangor Football Club. For services to Association Football in County Down

(Bangor, County Down)

  • Helena Mary WHITE

County President, Girlguiding North Down. For services to Young People in Northern Ireland

(Comber, County Down)

  • Alison June WOLFE

Senior Personal Secretary, Labour Relations Agency. For services to Employment Relations in Northern Ireland

(Larne, County Antrim)

Kings Police Medal (KPM)

  • John BANNON

Constable, Police Service of Northern Ireland

  • Lindsay Leanne FISHER

Detective Superintendent, Police Service of Northern Ireland

  • Alan TODD

Assistant Chief Constable, Police Service of Northern Ireland

