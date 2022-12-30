Breaking News
New Year’s Honours list 2023: Who in Northern Ireland has received an award?
The 2023 New Year’s Honours list has been revealed.
Recipients from across the UK, including Northern Ireland, have been awarded for their outstanding contributions for their work on areas including sustained public service, youth engagement and community work.
Read the list in full now:
Northern Ireland New Year’s Honours list 2023
Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)
Dr Graham Harold GUDGIN
For services to Economic Development in Northern Ireland
(Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)
Maria Teresa JENNINGS
Director, Regulatory Compliance, People and Northern Ireland, Food Standards Agency. For services to Public Health
(Castlewellan, County Down)
Patrick Anthony JENNINGS OBE
For services to Association Football and to Charity
(Brickendon, Hertfordshire)
Samuel David POLLOCK OBE
For Public Service in Northern Ireland
(Antrim, County Antrim)
Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)
Nicola Louise BAILEY
For services to Healthcare in Northern Ireland
(London, Greater London)
Brian BAIRD
Lately Board Member, Invest NI. For services to Economic Development in Northern Ireland
(Newtownards, County Down)
Michael Thomas BELL
Executive Director, Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association Ltd. For services to the Food and Drink Industry and to the Economy in Northern Ireland
(Holywood, County Down)
Joseph Patrick BREEN
Lately Senior Scientific Officer, Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Northern Ireland Executive. For services to Marine Science and to Environmental Protection
(Ballycastle, County Antrim)
Professor Francis CASEY
Consultant Paediatric Cardiologist. For services to Healthcare in Northern Ireland
(Carryduff, County Down)
Victor James Boyd CHESTNUTT
Lately President, Ulster Farmers Union. For services to Agriculture
(Bushmills, County Antrim)
Dr Jennifer ELLIOTT
For services to the Arts in Northern Ireland.
(Londonderry, County Londonderry)
Carol Marie McCANN
Lately Principal, St Dominics Grammar School, Belfast. For services to Education
(Belfast, City of Belfast)
Steven McCOURT
Head of Reducing Reoffending, Resettlement and Rehabilitation, Department of Justice, Northern Ireland Executive. For Public Service
(Larne, County Antrim)
John Gordon MILLIGAN
For services to Business and Human Resource Management in Northern Ireland
(Newtownards, County Down)
Mary MONTGOMERY
Principal, Belfast Boys Model. For services to Education
(Larne, County Antrim)
Trevor Dale ROBINSON
Lately Principal, Lurgan College, County Armagh. For services to Education
(Portadown, County Armagh)
Dr John Edmund STANNARD
Legal Academic, Queens University Belfast. For services to Legal Education
(Belfast, City of Belfast)
Deborah Elizabeth WATTERS
Co-Director, Northern Ireland Alternative. For Public Service
(Belfast, City of Belfast)
Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
Dr Robert ANDERSON (Roy ANDERSON)
For services to Science and Nature
(Newtownbreda, City of Belfast)
Sandra Hazel BAILIE
For services to Bowls
(Newtownards, County Down)
George Crawford BELL
For services to the Music Industry
(Carryduff, County Down)
William John Gaston BENNETT
For services to Radio and Television Broadcasting in Northern Ireland
(Belfast, City of Belfast)
Sandra BEST
Volunteer and Trustee, Royal Ulster Constabulary George Cross Foundation. For Voluntary Service
(Lisburn, County Down)
Stephen John BLEAKLEY
For services to Libraries and to the community in Fermanagh, Omagh an Fivemiletown
(Fivemiletown, County Tyrone)
Kenneth Sydney BRUNDLE
For services to Business, to Economic Development and to the Charitable Sector in Northern Ireland
(Killinchy, County Down)
Dr Anne CAMPBELL
Reader, Queens University Belfast. For services to Drug Policy and Practice
(Belfast, City of Belfast)
William James COFFEY
Secretary to the Historical Institutional Abuse Redress Board. For Public Service
(County Down)
Susan Shirley CUNNINGHAM DL
Lately President, North of Ireland Veterinary Association. For services to the Veterinary Profession in Northern Ireland
(Belfast, City of Belfast)
Jacqueline DIXON
Chief Executive, Antrim and Newtownabbey Council. For services to Local Government and to the community in Northern Ireland
(Ballyrobert, County Antrim)
Eileen Lilian Mary DONNELLY
Member, Board of Governors, The Integrated College, Dungannon. For services to Education in Northern Ireland
(Dungannon, County Tyrone)
Lorraine FOSTER
For services to People with Learning Disabilities in Lisburn, Northern Ireland
(Lisburn, County Antrim)
Dr Godfrey Jonathan GASTON
Lately Director, Centre for Secure Information Technologies. For services to Cyber Security Innovation
(Ballymena, County Antrim)
Brian Jozef GRZYMEK
Lately Deputy Director, Department of Justice, Northern Ireland Executive. For Public and Voluntary Service in Northern Ireland
(Holywood, County Down)
Kathleen Margaret Joy GUTHRIE
For services to the Reserve Forces and to the Veteran Community in Northern Ireland
(Hillsborough, County Down)
Reverend Matthew Henry HAGAN
Chaplain, Southern Area Hospice and Rector of Tynan, Aghavilly and Middletown Parishes, County Armagh. For services to Hospice Healthcare and to the community in Northern Ireland
(Coalisland, County Tyrone)
Professor Anne HEASLETT
Lately Principal, Stranmillis University College, Queens University Belfast. For services to Education
(Limavady, County Londonderry)
Peter Desmond JACK
For services to Endurance Sport and Charity in Northern Ireland
(Limavady, County Londonderry)
Rabbi David Michael KALE
Faith Leader, Belfast Synagogue. For services to the Jewish Community in Northern Ireland
(Belfast, City of Belfast)
Samuel James KEE
Community Development Worker. For services to the community in County Londonderry
(Bready, County Tyrone)
Gavin Joseph KILLEEN DL
Managing Director, Nuprint Technologies Ltd. For services to Further Education in Northern Ireland
(Londonderry, County Borough of Londonderry)
Robert LECKEY
For services to Education in County Down, Northern Ireland
(Gilford, County Armagh)
Dr Alison Florence LIVINGSTONE
Paediatrician, Northern Health and Social Care Trust. For services to Safeguarding Children in Northern Ireland
(Randalstown, County Antrim)
Peter Anthony McBRIDE
For services to the Economy and to the community in County Tyrone
(Omagh, County Tyrone)
Katrina McDONNELL
Founder, Homeless Period Belfast. For services to Womens Health
(Belfast, City of Belfast)
Patrick Joseph McGURN
Chief Executive Officer, Lakeland Community Care. For services to the community in County Fermanagh and Tyrone
(Enniskillen, County Fermanagh)
Professor Sonja Jayne McILFATRICK
Dean of the Ulster Doctoral College and Professor of Nursing and Palliative Care, Ulster University. For services to Higher Education and Public Health
(Carrickfergus, County Antrim)
William OLIVER DL
For services to Education, to Business and to Charities in County Londonderry
(Castlerock, County Londonderry)
Heather PRATT
Chair, Board of Governors, Rossmar Special School, Limavady, County Londonderry. For services to Education
(Limavady, County Londonderry)
Gail REDMOND
For services to Association Football in Northern Ireland
(Carrickfergus, County Antrim)
Andrew Peter SAUNDERS
Lately Chair, Southern Regional College (Further and Higher Education College), County Armagh and County Down. For services to the Further Education Sector in Northern Ireland
(Dromore, County Down)
Professor Michael Gordon SCOTT
Director, Medicines Optimisation Innovation Centre. For services to Pharmacy in Northern Ireland
(Ballymena, County Antrim)
John STEWART
District Chairman, Royal British Legion Northern Ireland. For services to Veterans
(Katesbridge, County Down)
Professor Ursula Margaret WAITE (Ursula LAVERY)
For services to the Agri-Food Industry and to the Economy in Northern Ireland
(Moira, County Down)
Joseph Norman WILSON
For services to Business and to the community in Northern Ireland
(Cookstown, County Tyrone)
Samuel Godfrey YOUNG
For services to Social Work and to Education
(Omagh, County Tyrone)
Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)
Stephen BURNS
Road Sweeper, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council. For services to the community in Portglenone, County Antrim
(Ballymena, County Antrim)
Robert James COLLINS (Seamus COLLINS)
For services to Seriously Ill Children
(Newry, County Down)
Roberta Joan COOKE
Manager, Caw Community Playgroup, Londonderry. For services to Early Years Learning
(Londonderry, County Borough of Londonderry)
Tracey CROTHERS
For services to the community in Maghaberry, County Antrim
(Moira, County Down)
Christopher Robert David CUDDY
For voluntary service to the community in Northern Ireland
(Dungannon, County Tyrone)
Peter Anthony DOLAN
Founder, Enda Dolan Foundation. For services to Justice and to Young People in Northern Ireland
(Omagh, County Tyrone)
Jahswill Rohi Alexander EMMANUEL
Founder, Multi-Ethnic Sports and Cultures Northern Ireland. For services to the community in Northern Ireland
(Belfast, City of Belfast)
Julie GOUGH
For services to Midwifery in Northern Ireland
(Bangor, County Down)
Lynn GREEN
For services to Emergency Nursing in Northern Ireland
(Seaford, County Down)
Raye Elizabeth GREENAWAY
For services to Young People in Northern Ireland through The Boys Brigade
(Portadown, County Armagh)
Derek Richard GREENAWAY
For services to Young People in Northern Ireland through The Boys Brigade
(Portadown, County Armagh)
William John HUTCHINSON
Volunteer Driver, Belfast City Hospital. For services to Healthcare in Northern Ireland
(Newtownabbey, County Antrim)
Catherine Georgina JOHNSTON
For services to Save The Children and to the community in Belfast
(Belfast, City of Belfast)
William Iain KENNEDY
Director, Aisling Counselling Centre and Coach, Enniskillen Royal Boat Club. For voluntary service to the community in County Fermanagh
(Enniskillen, County Fermanagh)
Dara Seamus McANULTY
For services to the Environment and to People with Autism Spectrum Disorder
(Annalong, County Down)
Winifred McCONNELL
Registrar, Belfast City Council. For services to Local Government
(Crumlin, County Antrim)
James McDOWELL
For services to the community in Banbridge, County Down
(Banbridge, County Down)
Patrick Joseph McTEAGUE
Food Technology Technician, Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Northern Ireland Executive. For Public and Voluntary Service
(Magherafelt, County Londonderry)
James McVicar MORRISON
For services to Agriculture in Northern Ireland
(Ballymena, County Antrim)
Anthony Oliver MORRISON
For voluntary services to the community in Northern Ireland
(Ballymoney, County Antrim)
Michelle Veronica MULLAN
Clerical Officer, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Queens University Belfast. For voluntary and charitable service to the community in County Antrim
(Antrim, County Antrim)
Siobhain MURPHY
Co-founder, A Safe Space To Be Me. For services to the community in County Antrim
(Antrim, County Antrim)
David Ronald QUIGG
For services to Police and Military Welfare in County Armagh
(Waringstown, County Armagh)
James REED
Head of Crime Scene Investigation, Police Service of Northern Ireland. For services to Policing in Northern Ireland
(Belfast, County Antrim)
William David SARGENT
Support Services Coordinator, The Open University. For services to Higher Education and to Charity
(Belfast, City of Belfast)
Iris SMYTH
Lately Senior Telephonist, Northern Health and Social Care Trust. For services to Healthcare in Northern Ireland
(Ballymena, County Antrim)
Carolyn TAILFORD
Co-Founder, A Safe Space To Be Me. For services to the community in County Antrim
(Lisburn, County Antrim)
Jonathan Gordon TOPPING
General Manager, Clayton Hotel, Belfast. For services to the Covid-19 Response
(Belfast, City of Belfast)
Peter Giosuè VANNUCCI
Vice-President, Bangor Football Club. For services to Association Football in County Down
(Bangor, County Down)
Helena Mary WHITE
County President, Girlguiding North Down. For services to Young People in Northern Ireland
(Comber, County Down)
Alison June WOLFE
Senior Personal Secretary, Labour Relations Agency. For services to Employment Relations in Northern Ireland
(Larne, County Antrim)
Kings Police Medal (KPM)
John BANNON
Constable, Police Service of Northern Ireland
Lindsay Leanne FISHER
Detective Superintendent, Police Service of Northern Ireland
Alan TODD
Assistant Chief Constable, Police Service of Northern Ireland
