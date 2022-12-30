Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Dr Robert ANDERSON (Roy ANDERSON)

For services to Science and Nature

(Newtownbreda, City of Belfast)

Sandra Hazel BAILIE

For services to Bowls

(Newtownards, County Down)

George Crawford BELL

For services to the Music Industry

(Carryduff, County Down)

William John Gaston BENNETT

For services to Radio and Television Broadcasting in Northern Ireland

(Belfast, City of Belfast)

Sandra BEST

Volunteer and Trustee, Royal Ulster Constabulary George Cross Foundation. For Voluntary Service

(Lisburn, County Down)

Stephen John BLEAKLEY

For services to Libraries and to the community in Fermanagh, Omagh an Fivemiletown

(Fivemiletown, County Tyrone)

Kenneth Sydney BRUNDLE

For services to Business, to Economic Development and to the Charitable Sector in Northern Ireland

(Killinchy, County Down)

Dr Anne CAMPBELL

Reader, Queens University Belfast. For services to Drug Policy and Practice

(Belfast, City of Belfast)

William James COFFEY

Secretary to the Historical Institutional Abuse Redress Board. For Public Service

(County Down)

Susan Shirley CUNNINGHAM DL

Lately President, North of Ireland Veterinary Association. For services to the Veterinary Profession in Northern Ireland

(Belfast, City of Belfast)

Jacqueline DIXON

Chief Executive, Antrim and Newtownabbey Council. For services to Local Government and to the community in Northern Ireland

(Ballyrobert, County Antrim)

Eileen Lilian Mary DONNELLY

Member, Board of Governors, The Integrated College, Dungannon. For services to Education in Northern Ireland

(Dungannon, County Tyrone)

Lorraine FOSTER

For services to People with Learning Disabilities in Lisburn, Northern Ireland

(Lisburn, County Antrim)

Dr Godfrey Jonathan GASTON

Lately Director, Centre for Secure Information Technologies. For services to Cyber Security Innovation

(Ballymena, County Antrim)

Brian Jozef GRZYMEK

Lately Deputy Director, Department of Justice, Northern Ireland Executive. For Public and Voluntary Service in Northern Ireland

(Holywood, County Down)

Kathleen Margaret Joy GUTHRIE

For services to the Reserve Forces and to the Veteran Community in Northern Ireland

(Hillsborough, County Down)

Reverend Matthew Henry HAGAN

Chaplain, Southern Area Hospice and Rector of Tynan, Aghavilly and Middletown Parishes, County Armagh. For services to Hospice Healthcare and to the community in Northern Ireland

(Coalisland, County Tyrone)

Professor Anne HEASLETT

Lately Principal, Stranmillis University College, Queens University Belfast. For services to Education

(Limavady, County Londonderry)

Peter Desmond JACK

For services to Endurance Sport and Charity in Northern Ireland

(Limavady, County Londonderry)

Rabbi David Michael KALE

Faith Leader, Belfast Synagogue. For services to the Jewish Community in Northern Ireland

(Belfast, City of Belfast)

Samuel James KEE

Community Development Worker. For services to the community in County Londonderry

(Bready, County Tyrone)

Gavin Joseph KILLEEN DL

Managing Director, Nuprint Technologies Ltd. For services to Further Education in Northern Ireland

(Londonderry, County Borough of Londonderry)

Robert LECKEY

For services to Education in County Down, Northern Ireland

(Gilford, County Armagh)

Dr Alison Florence LIVINGSTONE

Paediatrician, Northern Health and Social Care Trust. For services to Safeguarding Children in Northern Ireland

(Randalstown, County Antrim)

Peter Anthony McBRIDE

For services to the Economy and to the community in County Tyrone

(Omagh, County Tyrone)

Katrina McDONNELL

Founder, Homeless Period Belfast. For services to Womens Health

(Belfast, City of Belfast)

Patrick Joseph McGURN

Chief Executive Officer, Lakeland Community Care. For services to the community in County Fermanagh and Tyrone

(Enniskillen, County Fermanagh)

Professor Sonja Jayne McILFATRICK

Dean of the Ulster Doctoral College and Professor of Nursing and Palliative Care, Ulster University. For services to Higher Education and Public Health

(Carrickfergus, County Antrim)

William OLIVER DL

For services to Education, to Business and to Charities in County Londonderry

(Castlerock, County Londonderry)

Heather PRATT

Chair, Board of Governors, Rossmar Special School, Limavady, County Londonderry. For services to Education

(Limavady, County Londonderry)

Gail REDMOND

For services to Association Football in Northern Ireland

(Carrickfergus, County Antrim)

Andrew Peter SAUNDERS

Lately Chair, Southern Regional College (Further and Higher Education College), County Armagh and County Down. For services to the Further Education Sector in Northern Ireland

(Dromore, County Down)

Professor Michael Gordon SCOTT

Director, Medicines Optimisation Innovation Centre. For services to Pharmacy in Northern Ireland

(Ballymena, County Antrim)

John STEWART

District Chairman, Royal British Legion Northern Ireland. For services to Veterans

(Katesbridge, County Down)

Professor Ursula Margaret WAITE (Ursula LAVERY)

For services to the Agri-Food Industry and to the Economy in Northern Ireland

(Moira, County Down)

Joseph Norman WILSON

For services to Business and to the community in Northern Ireland

(Cookstown, County Tyrone)

Samuel Godfrey YOUNG

For services to Social Work and to Education

(Omagh, County Tyrone)