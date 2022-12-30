Police have issued a new appeal for information about the murder of mother-to-be Natalie McNally.

The 32-year-old was stabbed to death at her home in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan almost two weeks ago.

She was 15 weeks pregnant when she was murdered.

In a new appeal on Friday, the PSNI again asked for the public's help with their ongoing investigations.

They are especially keen to identify a man carrying a rucksack who was seen on CCTV footage in the victim's street in Silverwood Green at 8.52pm on Sunday the18th of December - the night it's believed Natalie was murdered. The man was again recorded leaving the street just over half an hour later. Detectives want to hear from anyone who recognises him. Crimestoppers - a charity independent of the Police, has also offered a reward of up to £20,000 for information leading to an arrest.

