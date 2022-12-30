Play Brightcove video

Nathan Hanna has your news headlines in Northern Ireland on Friday 30 December.

Hospitals face 'unprecedented pressures' following Christmas period

Northern Ireland's emergency departments remain under 'extreme' strain.

The South Eastern Trust says there are more patients with symptoms of Flu and Covid causing delays for those in ambulances.

In particular, the Ulster Hospital says it is dealing with 'unprecedented pressures' after the Christmas period.

At one point on Thursday, over 400 people were waiting more than twelve hours in emergency departments here.

Funeral of Co Tyrone crash victim, 26, to be held later

The funeral will take place later for Patrick Rogers.

The 26 year old was one of four people who died in crashes in Co Tyrone roads on Boxing Day.

He died alongside his mother-in-law Mary Duffy, while his wife and four children were left injured.

An 80 year old woman in a separate car also died in the crash.

The funeral for Imelda Quinn, who died in a separate collision on the M1 motorway, will take place tomorrow.

Ministers ‘reluctant to accept McGuinness committed to peace process’

Newly released archive papers from 1997 reveal senior British Ministers were reluctant to accept Martin McGuiness was "genuinely" committed to the peace process.

The files show the government questioned whether Mr McGuinness and Gerry Adams were following the same political strategy.

Church leaders call on Government to end poverty

The main church leaders here have urged a refocusing of government policy to eliminate poverty across the island of Ireland.

In their joint New Year message, they say it shouldn't be the case that in a country of great wealth, many can't afford to heat their homes during cold weather.

Friday's weather: Wet start, soon drier and brighter

Rain, locally heavy, clearing from the west during the early morning.

Then a bright day with a few showers.

Very windy at first along the Irish Sea coast. Maximum temperature 9 °C.

