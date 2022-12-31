Play Brightcove video

Emma Patterson has the local headlines on Saturday 31st December.

Church and political leaders pay tribute to Pope Benedict XVI

Irish President Michael D Higgins has led tributes to former Pope Benedict, praising his “steadfast interest in peace in Northern Ireland”.

Mr Higgins said Catholics around the world will have learned “with sadness” of the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

The leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland, Eamon Martin, also said he was “saddened” by Benedict’s death and praised the former pontiff’s reaction to the abuse scandal in the church.

The Vatican announced the death of the former pope at the age of 95 on Saturday.

New Year’s Honours list 2023: Who in Northern Ireland has received an award?

The 2023 New Year’s Honours list has been revealed.

Recipients from across the UK, including Northern Ireland, have been awarded for their outstanding contributions for their work on areas including sustained public service, youth engagement and community work.

Read the list here.

Man in critical condition after being hit by car in Co Tyrone

A man is in a critical condition after being hit by a car in Omagh, Co Tyrone.

The PSNI said the incident happened shortly before 5am on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We received a report at approximately 4.50am that a man had been involved in a collision with a car in the Great Northern Road area of the town.

"The man was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, where he remains in a critical condition."

The road was closed for a number of hours. It has since reopened.

Woman seriously injured following Co Antrim crash

A woman has been seriously injured after being struck by a car in Co Antrim. The incident happened on the Larne Road Link in Ballymena on Friday evening. Police said a report was received shortly after 7pm that a silver Vauxhall Astra car had been in collision with a pedestrian.

Residents escape injury in Londonderry arson attack

Police in Londonderry are appealing for information following an arson attack at a property in the city.

Officers received reports that acclerant had been poured on a boarded up window of a property in the Shearwater Way area shortly before eight o'clock this morning.

Nobody was injured in the attack, which police have described as reckless.

Fifty years since UK & Ireland joined European Economic Community

Sunday marks 50 years since the UK and Ireland joined the European Economic Community, which would later become the EU.

Alongside Denmark, the number of member states rose to nine when all three joined the EEC on 1st January 1973.

UK membership applications in 1963 and 1967 had been previously vetoed by French President Charles de Gaulle, before Prime Minister Edward Heath secured UK entry.

Ulster take on Munster in first clash of 2023

Ulster are back in action in front of a home crowd as they take on Interpro rivals Munster on Sunday.

Dan McFarland's men will be hoping to start the new year as they mean to go on with victory at the Kingspan, and are set to welcome back Jacob Stockdale and Robert Balacoune to the starting line up.

