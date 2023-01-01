For some the new year in Northern Ireland brought a new addition to the family.

There were celebrations at hospitals in Northern Ireland.

At Antrim Area hospital, Simon and Emma Beggs from Larne welcomed Lillie Rea Beggs who was born at 12.54am and weighed 71b 110z.

Credit: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Baby Boy, Silas Sampson was born at 4.38am and weighed 71b 020z. He is below with mum Catarina Santos from Cookstown.

Credit: Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Little Isla who was born at 3.23am and weighed 71b 120z. She is with mum Sonya McMahon from Glengormley at Antrim Area Hospital on Sunday.

Credit: Colm Lenaghan, Pacemaker

And at Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital, newborn baby boy Zayd was born at 3.46am and weighed 8lb 1oz. He is with mum Aishat Olaleye.

Credit: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Baby Girl, Rhea who was born at 8.03am and weighed 7lb 2.50z with parents Caitlin Hoggins and Jordan Taylor.

Credit: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Also below is new mum Jade with her baby boy who came in at 4.46am and weighed 8lb 13.5oz.

Credit: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

And newnorn baby boy Theo, who was born at 5.20am and weighed 7lb 90z with his mum Shannon Skillen at the RVH in Belfast on Sunday.