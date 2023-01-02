The first stage of rolling out £600 government energy payments to households across Northern Ireland has begun today. The one-off payments are expected to arrive between mid January and March and are aimed at helping households with their home energy costs.

Payments will be received in different ways depending on how households pay for electricity.

For direct debit customers, the energy firm they are signed up to on 2 January will be tasked with distributing £600 directly into their bank accounts.

Electricity customers who pay their bills on a quarterly basis will receive vouchers in the post, rather than having the £600 credited to their bank accounts.

Householders who pay for electricity via a keypad or pre-payment meter will also receive their £600 in vouchers.

They must be cashed in by 31 March 2023 or can be deposited in a bank or credit union.

