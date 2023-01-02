Police are investigating after graffiti referencing the Grenfell Tower disaster appeared on Ulster Rugby's home stadium.

Officers were called to the Kingspan stadium in Belfast at around 11am on Monday.

Kingspan is Ulster Rugby's main sponsor.

Sergeant Whiteside said: “Officers attended and noted a considerable amount of graffiti over the front of the premises.

“Our enquiries have just begun and we would appeal to anyone with information, particularly householders in the area who may have CCTV or other footage which may assist, to contact police at Strandtown on 101, quoting reference number 539 of 02/01/23.

The Grenfell Tower fire in London in 2017 took the lives of 72 people.

An inquiry was critical of Kingspan but the company said its products made up 5% of Grenfell's insulation.

In a statement a spokesperson for Ulster Rugby said: “Ulster Rugby is in contact with the PSNI following criminal damage to Kingspan Stadium overnight.

"Anyone with information, particularly householders in the area who may have CCTV or other footage which may assist, are urged to contact Strandtown PSNI on 101, quoting reference number 539 of 02/01/23.

“The club would like to thank local residents for their ongoing help and support. No further comment will be made while the investigation is ongoing.”

