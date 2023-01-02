Man dies in Newry crash

A man has died following a one car crash near Newry.

Police were called to the scene on the Old Dublin Road in Cloghoge around 6.40 on Monday morning. The road remains closed as police enquiries continue and motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journeys.

Detective Sergeant Green is appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has mobile phone or dashcam footage which could assist officers with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 299 of 02/01/23.

