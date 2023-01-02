A 17-year-old is to undergo surgery after being stabbed in the face on New Year's Eve.

The teenager was taken to hospital after he was stabbed several times in the face on Lower English Street on Saturday night.

Police say he will undergo surgery for his injuries.

A 19-year-old man was arrested after the incident on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He is due to appear in court on Monday in connection with the stabbing.

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and detectives would ask anyone with any information about this incident to contact them at Ardmore station on 101, quoting reference number 1735 31/12/22.

A report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

